'We're going to sell a ton of cookies': All smiles for Smile Cookie Campaign kickoff

Iconic Smile Cookies are back at Windsor-Essex Tim Hortons locations this week.

The Windsor-Essex Care for Kids Foundation (W.E. Care for Kids) is one of the co recipients, along with Ontario Student Nutrition Program (OSNP) for this year’s Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Week.

“They’re flying out the window right now, they’re flying out the door,” exclaimed Windsor franchisee Vicky Smith. “They're flying out the door right now. So go get your cookies, support local organizations and we're going to raise a ton of money for both.”

Every year, the week-long campaign sees Tim’s guests purchase millions of hand-decorated Smile Cookies and 100 per cent of the proceeds from each cookie are donated to support over 600 local charities and community groups that are handpicked by Tim Horton’s restaurant owners.

This is the first time the week long fundraiser is being held in the spring.

“This year, we're raising money for the VON Ontario Student Nutrition Program and we're raising money for WE CARE for Kids. Two local organizations,” Smith said. “We're going to sell a ton of cookies and we're going to raise a ton of money for both.”

On Monday morning, W.E. Care for Kids Board Members along with representatives from OSNP and Tim Hortons were at the Tim Hortons on Wyandotte Street West to kick off the week-long campaign.

“Last year nationwide, $15 million was raised. In our market last year $200,000 was raised,” Smith noted.

AM800 CKLW’s Mike Kakuk, was on hand to emcee the event and act as referee between the two charities who faced off in a Cookie Decorating Contest.

W.E. Care for Kids board member Angela Maggio won the friendly contest and said, “I think it’s wonderful. I think it’s such a great way to get the whole community involved.”

“To purchase cookies, everybody wins. The charities win. It’s just such a wonderful week and I hope we get a lot of support from the Windsor-Essex community.”

Since 1997, W.E. Care for Kids has raised more $8.5 million in support of equipment for paediatric programs and services at local hospitals, as well as the John McGivney Children’s Centre, Ronald McDonald House Windsor, The Learning Disabilities Association of Windsor Essex, Family Respite Services, Windsor Essex Child Youth Advocacy Centre, Connections Early Years Centre and Windsor Essex Therapeutic Riding Association.

For a full list of local charities and community groups benefiting from Tim Hortons annual Smile Cookie campaign, visit www.timhortons.ca/smile-cookie

Tim’s guests can also share how they’re supporting the annual campaign by using the hashtag #SmileCookie on social media.