'We’re focusing on friendship:' Windsor Public Library to host anti-Valentine’s Day event

If you don't have a date heading into Valentine's Day, that is no problem for officials at the Windsor Public Library — where an ‘anti-Valentine’s Day’ event is set to take place inside the Central branch Wednesday evening.

Library staff are hosting a speed friending event Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“It's not that we're against Valentine's. Everybody has a different focus on this day and we're focusing on friendship,” said Sue Perry, the library's manager of public services.

“We get a lot of people reaching out and saying it's hard to make friends when they move to the city. This is a great way for people to just connect in a very low-stress, safe way to do it.”

Perry said those interested should not anticipate romance and should, instead, aim to form genuine friendships.

The speed friending event will assign participants with an alias.

“So nobody has your actual real name. You chat with people for about five to 10 minutes and then you fill out a match card and if you are a match with somebody, we take steps to get your contact information to each other so that you can continue your friendship," Perry explained.

“We try to keep some structure to it just to keep things safe and aboveboard and so that everybody feels like they are confident in the process.”

The event is open to anyone ages 18 to 35 years old.

“We do plan on doing more in the future for different age demographics — especially seniors. They are asking all the time as well," said Perry.

According to Perry, people who are not in relationships often feel shut out from the rest of the world on Feb. 14.

“The library is all about building communities and friendships are at the core of the community. So if we can get more people forming their friendships here, they're going to come back," she said.

“Participants are encouraged to bring a book with them to chat about if they need an icebreaker. It's fantastic because it is a way to start a conversation.”

Other local libraries, such as Chatham-Kent’s main branch, are also hosting ‘Anti-Valentine’s Day’ events.

Perry added similar events are also planned for other age groups in Windsor in the near future.

“We are such a digital society now. It is especially for the 18-to-35-year-old age range. They're used to communicating like this. So it is very difficult for them to form an in-person relationship right off the bat," she said.

"This is a way to ease them into it without a lot of pressure and in a relatively safe way of doing it.”