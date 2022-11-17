‘We’re expecting a lot more because of inflation’: Call for help as giving season ramps up
Leona MacIntyre, president of the Rotary Club of Windsor 1918 made the first donation of the season as the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign kicked off Thursday.
MacIntyre donated during a campaign launch luncheon. This year’s goal is $200,000.
“Those funds all stay local and used to support the programs and services of the Salvation Army,” said Danny Pinksen, executive director of the Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope.
Introduced during the first year of the pandemic, the tip-tap is back for a third year. Pinksen says the popularity of the electronic method of donating has increased each year.
“Rest assured when you use your card it's safe, it's secure and when you do that it goes directly to the work of the Salvation Army here in Windsor,” he said.
According to Pinksen, the Salvation Army has housed 63 men this year and has witness the growth in need for help in our community.
“A lot of people living under margins. They're vulnerable and that's what makes the annual kettle campaign so important,” he said.
Another campaign underway is Sparky's Toy Drive. To qualify to receive toys, visit the website for registration information. http://www.sparkystoydrivewindsor.com/
Sean Costello, campaign coordinator doesn’t like leaving kids without toys and strongly suggests registering in order to avoid missing out.
“Please come out if you are a family in need. You have to register. We want to help you out so you have to register,” said Costello.
The Goodfellows also return this weekend.
The Belle River/Rochester chapter will be on the streets Friday. Next week, the volunteers for the Windsor chapter will be selling papers so make sure you have loose change ready.
“We donate food baskets at Christmas and throughout the year and we basically help people out as much as we can,” says Belle River/Rochester chapter president Rick Anderson.
The Belle River Goodfellows were able to hand out a hundred baskets last year.
“We're expecting a lot more because of inflation, interest rates. Everything else,” Anderson says. “We'll wing it. We'll do it. No matter what it takes we'll do it.”
Doing something new is Julianna Bonnett who runs an online blog/magazine called fashion and beauty united. Her shoebox campaign is going to help the Hiatus House.
“I've done a lot of volunteer work for the Hiatus House for their Shine the Lights campaign. I've seen a lot of what goes on in our community and I thought it would be really incredible to help them out this holiday season,” she said.
Case worker Samantha McKinley says Hiatus House puts together a package to ensure women and children gets something for the holidays.
“They all fit together to make a nice package so everybody can have something for the holidays.”
