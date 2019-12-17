WINDSOR, ONT -- Windsor fire officials are concerned after 70 per cent of the homes firefighters visited last week did not have working smoke or carbon monoxide alarms.

Crews went door-to-door checking compliance and offering free detectors to any homeowners who did not have a working alarm.

“We’re alarmed,” says chief fire prevention officer John Lee, with no pun intended.

Lee says after WFRS was given more than 300 combined smoke and CO detectors from Enbridge to distribute across the city.

“This is not enforcement. It’s educational,” says Lee.

Lee also notes 20 per cent of Windsor homeowners also don’t have working smoke detectors.

“It’s an improvement from five years ago when we started and only had 60 per cent compliance.” he added. “We wish it was more like 100 per cent.”

Since 2015, it’s been the law in Ontario that every home, with an attached garage and or gas-powered appliances must have a working CO detector near sleeping areas.