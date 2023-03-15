'We lost all of our personal belongings': Four people displaced after east Windsor house fire

Four people have been displaced after an accidental electric fire that ripped through an east Windsor home.

Firefighters arrived to smoke and visible flames emitting from the house on Francois Court Tuesday morning.

Crews quickly had the blaze under control.

“My family and I experienced a devastating house fire that destroyed everything we own. We were left with nothing but the clothes on our backs and the heavy weight of shock and despair,” 18-year-old resident Tyler Sims said in a GoFundMe started for the family.

Before firefighters arrived, Sims said he was home when the fire broke out. He made attempts to put it out using a fire extinguisher and pots of water, but "nothing was working until the whole house was englufed with smoke."

At that point he said he grabbed his younger brother and got out of the house.

On the GoFundMe page, Sims said his family, who was renting the home on Francois Court, has lost all of their personal belongings, including furniture school supplies, and medication.

Due to extensive water damage, Sims said he, his brothers and father have had to find temporary accommodations.

Once the fire was out, an investigator attended the scene to determine origin and cause.

Fire officials say the fire originated in the upstairs bedroom. The damage is estimated at $250,000.

Officials say the home did not have working smoke alarms or CO detection installed.