'We just want to spruce it up and take pride in our neighbourhood': Volunteers clean-up alleys in Windsor’s Via Italia

Brandi Myles, Fil Rocca and Chris Holt help to clean-up the alleys in the Via Italia neighbourhood of Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Alana Hadadean/CTV Windsor) Brandi Myles, Fil Rocca and Chris Holt help to clean-up the alleys in the Via Italia neighbourhood of Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Alana Hadadean/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories