'We just don’t have anymore room': Windsor calling for more support to help asylum seekers

A report heading to Windsor’s Community Services Committee next week is calling on city council to tell the federal government that Windsor cannot support anymore asylum seekers.

Officials said the administrative report for the March 1 meeting wants council to submit a letter to Immigration, Refugees, Citizenship Canada (IRCC) saying the city does not have the resources or capacity to support additional asylum claimants based on the current amount of secured suitable temporary accommodations.

“We can handle the ones that are here right now,” said committee member and Coun. Mark McKenzie. “But we just worry that we're not going to be able to handle any more, especially without more funding.”

The IRCC said the transfers are occurring to help reduce pressures faced by an increase in asylum claimants entering the country and will be dispersed between Ottawa, Cornwall, Niagara Falls and Windsor.

Earlier this week, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said city services and schooling across the region had been impacted by the influx of asylum seekers, with city staff helping with Ontario Works applications.McKenzie said hotel rooms are full, serving as temporary shelters.

“I know that we have a big swimming event in Windsor this upcoming Monday and Tuesday, and even people who were coming down for that, the big OFSAA swimming event they've said we can't find hotel rooms. So now we're also trying to find hotel rooms for those people as well the tourism industry.”

“Windsor wants to help as much as we can and we have,” McKenzie added. “We have over 600 asylum seekers that have now come to Windsor, so we have them up in hotels, we're getting them resources. So we're more just saying is that we can't accept any more just because we don't have the resources.”

McKenzie explained, “I think we're hoping that the federal government is going to start asking some other municipalities to kind of step in as well. Right? Windsor has done our fair share, other municipalities have done theirs. And I think it's something that we need to have every municipality in the province and in the country doing their fair share.”

McKenzie continued, “It can't just come down to a handful of municipalities kind of taking all the burden on themselves. And Windsor is always there to help no matter what. We've been there before, we'll be there in the future. But as of right now, again, we have over 600 asylum seekers in the city. We just don't have any more room for them.”

“This is an all hands on deck situation,” said Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk.

He told CTV News that conversations with stakeholders, government ministers and American counterparts were ongoing to make sure that there are supports available.

“We know that the federal government as well is providing funding for their initial stay when they do come in our community,” Kusmierczyk said. “We know that settlement is also the purview and responsibility both of the provincial and also the local government. But again, we've already brought those concerns of the city of Windsor and our local partners up to Ottawa, because we know it's important and we know that this is an all hands on deck situation.”

“Having over 600 asylum seekers arriving here obviously it definitely does put pressure on the support systems that are already in place,” Kusmierczyk explained. “It does put pressure already on housing. It does put pressure on settlement agencies as well too.”

Kusmierczyk added, “I hear what city council is saying that this is an all hands on deck approach and I am reassuring council and the mayor that we are having those conversations in Ottawa about providing additional supports.”