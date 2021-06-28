Advertisement
'We have survived the worst of the pandemic': WECHU announces new vaccination milestone
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex reaches milestone with the number of double dosed individuals surpassing residents who received a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
"I truly believe we have survived the worst of the pandemic," said WECHU's medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed Monday.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 8 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 434 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,817 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,324 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 3 cases are community acquired
- 1 case are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 3 cases are still under investigation
- 1 case is travel related outside of North America
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 1 workplace are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 community outbreak
There are 11 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 7 people are in the ICU.
The health unit website says 1,961 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 126,621 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 145,423 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 417,467 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 74.1 Per cent of adults 18 years or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 41.7 percent of adults 18 years or older have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine