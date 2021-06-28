WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex reaches milestone with the number of double dosed individuals surpassing residents who received a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

"I truly believe we have survived the worst of the pandemic," said WECHU's medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed Monday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 8 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 434 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,817 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,324 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 3 cases are community acquired
  • 1 case are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 3 cases are still under investigation
  • 1 case is travel related outside of North America

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

  • 1 workplace are in COVID-19 outbreak
  • 1 community outbreak

There are 11 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 7 people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,961 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

  • 126,621 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
  • 145,423 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • A total of 417,467 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 74.1 Per cent of adults 18 years or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 41.7 percent of adults 18 years or older have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine

 