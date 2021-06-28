WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex reaches milestone with the number of double dosed individuals surpassing residents who received a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"I truly believe we have survived the worst of the pandemic," said WECHU's medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed Monday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 8 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 434 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,817 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,324 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

3 cases are community acquired

1 case are close contacts of confirmed cases

3 cases are still under investigation

1 case is travel related outside of North America

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

1 workplace are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

There are 11 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 7 people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,961 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: