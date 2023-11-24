We have a part in saving endangered species

The Freshwater Restoration Ecology Centre (FREC] has two species of fish they are trying to save.

“Right now, our two star-species are the Lake Sturgeon Juveniles and we also have the most critically endangered animal in Canada, Redside Dace,” said Trevor Pitcher, director of FREC. “We essentially study stressors for endangered and threatened animals.”

The work being done at FREC is an indication of the stress put on species by urban society including the use of street salt. The Redside Dace can be used to monitor the health of an ecosystem because it is sensitive to environmental disturbances.

“Urbanization, whether it's the thermal stress from incoming waters or salt levels are all combining together to kind of knock down these species at risk,” said Pitcher, who is also a professor at the University of Windsor.

He and his staff are breeding the fish because there are only a few stable populations in Canada.

“Marshes clean the water and if it's too salty they can't do their job because the salt draws water out of the plants and they don't survive and then the marshes don't work,” he said.

FREC is also working with the U.S. to reintroduce the Lake Sturgeon Juveniles.

“The Sturgeon used to be super abundant within all the Great Lakes but they kind of got knocked down by over-harvesting and fishing,” said Pitcher.

The lab is trying to help them survive in the wild by introducing them to different scenarios within four separate tanks.

“The food we give them. The environment they have. How many other fish they have in with them is very important to their success after release,” said UWindsor student Olivia Galloway.

FREC is looking to re-introduce both species in the next few years. In the meantime, Pitcher said there are things residents can do to help, like plant trees, and lower the amount of street salt they use.

“And also just taking garbage out of the streams. You might think those are just fun exercises but they make a big difference,” he said.