'We extend Chief Mizuno best wishes' in retirement': Windsor Police Association reacts to chief’s retirement

The Windsor Police Association said it is encouraged that the chance to reset collaboration exists following the announcement Windsor’s chief of police would be retiring at the end of the month.

The association wished Chief Pam Mizuno the best in her retirement and said it is committed to working with interim acting Chief Jason Bellaire.

“The Windsor Police Association is encouraged that the chance to reset meaningful collaboration between senior administration, the Windsor Police Services Board, and its members exists. The Windsor Police Association is committed to working with interim Acting Chief Jason Bellaire,” a news release from the Windsor Police Association said.

Windsor police Chief Pam Mizuno announced Tuesday she would be stepping down and retiring, effective March 31, after two and a half years in the position.

Mizuno, the first female chief in the force’s history, took over the job from Chief Al Frederick when he retired in June 2019.

The police association said its members expect the Windsor Police Services Board to seize the opportunity to provide “effective and transparent oversight” over the WPS and its leadership.

“The challenges affecting the Windsor Police Service as an institution as well as its members are profound and real,” the association said. “Our members deserve capable, consistent, and qualified leadership.”