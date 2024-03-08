'We don’t want to see landfills located near any river': environmental group backs Dresden’s fight against landfill proposal
The Environmental Defence (ED) is asking Ontario’s Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) to reject the applications of York1 Environmental Waste Solutions.
ED executive director Tim Gray tells CTV News they learned about the proposal after a Dresden reached out to them with concerns about the landfill’s proximity to the Sydenham River.
“It's the only River in Canada completely within the Carolinian life zone,” said Gray.
He said the river is the only known habitat in Canada for the salamander mussel, which Gray says is considered “endangered and globally vulnerable.”
It was added to Ontario’s endangered species list in 2008 and according to the provincial website, “the Salamander mussel occurs only in the East Sydenham River and at one location in the Thames River.”
“This is Canada's contribution to keeping the planet alive and a big part of that in Ontario is this river system,” said Gray.
The concern – according to Gray and Dresden’s residents – is Molly’s Creek runs through the property now owned by York1 and it runs into the Sydenham River.
The property is 29831 Irish School Road, one kilometer north of Dresden.
It used to be the final resting place for incinerator ash from Dresden’s residential waste.
York1 purchased the property and has repeatedly told CTV News they do not intend to bring residential waste to the facility.
Their plan is to use the property to build a Regenerative Recycling Facility (RRF) for construction materials.
York1 Vice-President Environmental George Kirchmair said they intend to recycle 80 per cent of the bricks, wood and steel they bring to Dresden and the 20 per cent that has no further use, they will ship to a landfill in Michigan.
“It doesn't seem to match the application that they've put forward in terms of what they're planning to put in the actual facilities,” said Gray.
York1 is asking to expand the landfill permit at the site to make the RRF effective and to allow them to construct the buildings they need for it.
Kirchmair has previously told CTV News they are “surprised” by the negative reaction to their proposal for the town, where he said they want to be a good business owner who provides employment to the people of Dresden.
In a statement to CTV News Friday, York1 told CTV News they are in the “early stages” of the entire process.
“Among numerous other studies, a Species at Risk study and a Traffic Control study are being completed,” Kirchmair said. “The results of these studies will be given to the Ministry of Environment, Conservation, and Parks, and they will be incorporated into the engineering design to ensure the facility is fully protective of the environment.”
Gray recommends Dresden residents continue doing what they’re doing; rallying against the two proposals before the MECP.
“They need to connect with their member of Provincial Parliament and make it very clear that they will not accept no for an answer,” Gray said.
He wants MECP to reject the initial applications and then launch a full environmental assessment.
“The current government has a track record of very much siding with corporate interests over the environmental,” said Gray. “If communities come together and make it very clear to their elected officials, they won't stand for the outcome - that would be tracking towards preferential treatment for a big industrial player at public expense - is that the government will listen to that because they frankly have no choice in the long term.”
Dresden currently does not have an MPP since Monte McNaughton resigned in October 2023 to work in the private sector.
