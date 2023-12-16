‘We don't turn down anybody’: Knobby’s Kids kicks off sixteenth season of free hockey

It’s once again that time of year to dust off the hockey skates for an annual tradition that gets kids playing hockey without breaking the bank.

Knobby’s Kids hockey and skating program started in 2006, recognizing that hockey is not only a Canadian pastime but also a rite of passage for youth — one that carries a costly price of admission.

”It is very special to me because hockey is so expensive. It's just how inflation works,” said Henri Gagne, who is in his third season with Knobby’s Kids.

But Knobby’s Kids has taken away that concern, by providing free ice time, free equipment and a team of volunteers eager to teach kids the sport for free.

It’s made possible through generous donations from families, businesses and a recent $6,000 cheque from the St. Clair College Alumni Association, which also helps cover pricey insurance at the rink.

“Every Saturday morning their investment in these young lives are a testament and the vision of the founders of this worthwhile group in our community,” said Belinda Bulhoes, the president of the St. Clair College Alumni Association.

“Every time we need something like small, small skates or helmets large helmets. The community comes through,” said Marty Kerester, the lead volunteer with the program. “I want to thank St. Clair College for all they do for us. It's been outstanding, the community comes through.”

Kerester was working at Windsor Factory Supply back in 2006, when his boss, Jerry Slavik helped found the program with his friends Robert “Knobby” Knudsen and Frank Spry. All three men have since passed away, but their legacy lives on through Knobby’s Kids.

“I was the one that said there's no way we can do this. You want to do this for free? But 16 years later, here we are,” he recalled with a smile.

Any skill level — from never laced ‘em up to advanced — can join every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink located at 1250 Langlois Ave. from December to March, weather dependent.

This year’s program is seeing a big rebound in numbers, with 147 kids on the roster.

Kids learn essential skills, like shooting, passing, skating and stopping and can even get involved in game-play.

“We don't turn down anybody. So whoever wants to learn to play hockey, they're invited,” said Kerester.

Another tough lesson many beginners learn comes with a bit of pain: falling. But some would call it the most important lesson of all.

“That you get back up and try again,” said Joseph Seeger.

To register for the program or to contribute by donating used or new skates or hockey equipment, please contact play@knobbyskids.com.

“And when you see the kids smiling when they're going on that ice, that's what makes it worthwhile,” said Kerester.