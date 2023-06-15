'We don’t necessarily have a lot of time': Windsor couple joins fight for early diagnosis testing of Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver