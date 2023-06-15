'We don’t necessarily have a lot of time': Windsor couple joins fight for early diagnosis testing of Alzheimer's disease
Mike Kessler, 73, was diagnosed with vascular dementia and mild Alzheimer’s’ two years ago.
“A tell tale sign was that I would ask, ‘what day is it?’ And I would ask it three times,” said Mike. “It wasn't where I was compelled to ask what day it was. I genuinely didn't know what day it was or what we had to do.”
His wife, Karen, 67, too knew something wasn’t right.
“I could see it in his eyes, he would just, it would shut off. His brain would just shut off,” she said.
The Kesslers had to push their family doctor for a referral to a neurologist and then wait a year for the appointment.
After countless questions, tests and appointments, the diagnosis showed up in the MRI — the doctor told them it was mild Alzheimer’s and the disease would progress, but slowly.
“We were relieved when we got the diagnosis,” Karen told CTV News Thursday.
It took more than a year, and a lot of self advocating, for the diagnosis to be finalized.
That’s why the Kessler’s are thrilled to hear Health Canada has approved a new test for the disease — a cerebral fluid assay.
In layman’s terms, doctors would perform a lumbar puncture and then a lab would test the spinal fluid for abnormal protein buildup, according to Rosemary Fiss, director of programs for the Windsor-Essex branch of the Alzheimer’s’ Society.
“That's important because it's indicative of Alzheimer’s disease pathology,” she said, “In a quicker and faster way than we currently have available to us.”
Fiss said the testing is 90 per cent accurate and would be easier to access than a PET scan or an MRI.
“Earlier diagnosis goes a long way in terms of being able to help that person plan, have other treatment possibilities put into place, be able to still remain very active but with that accurate information as to what's going on and that's important,” said Fiss.
Their statistics indicate by 2050, there will be 1.7 million Canadians living with dementia — almost triple the number that were there in 2020.
“So if the onset could be delayed just by 10 years, over 4 million new cases of dementia could be avoided by 2050,” said Fiss.
The catch is, Ontario has yet to approve the tests.
The Alzheimer’s’ Society is hopeful the province will “get on board” to give people hope.
“For me, it's not a death sentence. I looked at it more as a life sentence,” said Mike. “Okay, that's the name of the monster. I know what I'm up against. And this is what I have to do. And it's all been beneficial to me just as a human being.”
As they try to forget about the time they lost, the Kesslers focus on their future.
“We don't necessarily have a lot of time,” said Karen. “So you know, we had to sit down and say ‘what do we want to do before we can't do it anymore?’”
As a result, Karen took up competitive swimming and will compete in the Ontario Senior Games, while Mike will soon be sworn-in as the first Society board member to be diagnosed with dementia.
“I would recommend that if there is something wrong, get the early diagnosis, don't be afraid it’ll be okay,” said Mike.
The couple tell CTV News they have had hard discussions now, like estate planning and funeral arrangements, so they can enjoy their lives.
In the meantime, the couple of more than 40 years, said they have developed strategies and tricks to thrive with their day-to-day lives.
“I happened to marry the right girl,” said Mike. “She made me a nice little calendar for my desk. So when I get up in the morning, I read the paper. I have my coffee. I look down. Okay, we did that yesterday. Okay, today's Tuesday.”
“I’m there to kind of be the exterior brain,” said Karen. “I am on this journey with him, right? We're figuring it out together.”
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE NOW | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
Canada's population will hit record 40M on Friday: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country will reach a new milestone on Friday as the population hits a record 40 million people.
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
'This is the best time there has been': Experts release 13-step roadmap to reform Canada’s health-care system
The C.D. Howe Institute released a new roadmap on Thursday that features a 13-step plan to reform Canada’s health-care system.
Liberals table 'sustainable jobs' bill to back up pledge to help workers transition
The fact Liberals are tabling new legislation to force the federal government to create and protect jobs is a recognition that the shift to a clean-energy economy is already happening, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Thursday.
Mendicino says he's 'dealt with' internal information 'breakdown' over Bernardo transfer
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino could not say Thursday why he was not aware earlier about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, after it was revealed his office and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office knew for months, without informing either politician.
Indigenous kept from economic opportunities from pot legalization: Senate committee
A Senate committee says the current cannabis market and legislation has kept Indigenous Peoples from sharing in the economic opportunities that the legalization of recreational pot created.
'It's not all about the Gold Rush:' Yukoners share their thoughts on 125 years
As the territory commemorates 125 years, residents want to push the narrative that the Yukon is more than just the Klondike Gold Rush.
Kitchener
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
-
Money is the leading source of stress for Canadians: Survey
Money continues to be the leading source of stress for Canadians – and between rising inflation and high grocery and gas prices, it’s no surprise.
-
Grad plans at Kitchener public school upset some families
Some families from a Kitchener elementary school are frustrated after finding out graduating students won't be getting a traditional ceremony. The Waterloo Region District School Board says it comes down to having an “equitable approach.”
London
-
Is this photo an intimidation tactic, or a misunderstood good intention?
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but debate over the intent of a photo posted online Thursday ranged from harassment and intimidation to a misunderstanding of good intentions.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Two-vehicle crash sends multiple people to hospital
Adelaide Street north is closed in both directions between Grosvenor Street and St. James Street.
-
Mental health care research at St. Joseph’s receives $5 million boost from local business leader
President of Finch Auto Group, Ryan Finch, has personally donated $5 million to St. Joseph’s Health Care London, Ont.
Barrie
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
-
Bizarre plant theft spree reported in Barrie
Police are investigating a bizarre plant theft spree in Barrie.
-
Man and woman sought in alleged armed robbery attempt at Wasaga Beach gas station
Provincial police in Wasaga Beach hope to identify a man and woman involved in an alleged armed robbery at a gas station early Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
-
Teen double stabbing suspects surrender in Sudbury, 16-year-old charged with murder
Sudbury police say the two teen suspects wanted in the Wednesday morning double stabbing surrendered overnight and a 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.
-
What we know about the $42M Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in Ontario
Someone in Ontario is waking up a multi-millionaire Thursday after winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
Ottawa
-
Smoky conditions return to Ottawa
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers.
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
-
Redblacks return to TD Place for home opener
The Ottawa Redblacks are looking for their first win of the new CFL season and hope to do it in front of a hometown crowd at TD Place Thursday night.
Toronto
-
Canada's Wonderland by gondola: Is Vaughan really getting an aerial transit system?
In a white paper proposal viewed by CTV News Toronto, a gondola system was explored as one way to cut travel times in Vaughan, Ont. significantly.
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
-
LIVE @ 7
LIVE @ 7 | Mayoral candidates to square off in CP24 debate. Everything you need to know
The seven leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral race will all square off in a debate hosted by CP24 tonight, with election day now less than two weeks away.
Montreal
-
'They didn't want to help': Teen with ADHD says Marianopolis College denied her right to accommodation
A Montreal teen is speaking out after it took months to obtain an exam accommodation for her diagnosed ADHD. She alleges her CEGEP lied about its assessment criteria and failed to take her disability seriously -- so her family filed a human rights complaint.
-
More than 1,000 Casino de Montreal workers will be on strike during Grand Prix weekend
Just as thousands of tourists roll into Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, more than 1,000 workers at the Casino de Montreal will be on strike.
-
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
Atlantic
-
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
-
N.B. cabinet minister abruptly resigns over 'caucus mismanagement'
A veteran of the Blaine Higgs government in New Brunswick has resigned from her cabinet post, citing what she describes as the premier’s "caucus mismanagement."
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
-
New Costco location planned for Winnipeg
It appears Costco is building a new store on Winnipeg’s western edge.
-
'It's unacceptable': Rapid City residents upset about expensive water main renewal plan
Residents in Rapid City have questions for their council after receiving a letter proposing a hefty bill for water line renewals in the western Manitoba community.
Calgary
-
'Day has finally come': Jarome Iginla rejoins the Calgary Flames
There's another change in the Calgary Flames' front office as the team announced it is welcoming back Jarome Iginla.
-
Special air quality statement issued for Calgary and surrounding area amid wildfire smoke
A special air quality statement has been issued for Calgary amid the hazy conditions seen throughout the city due to wildfire smoke.
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
-
Edson to lift evacuation order at 6 p.m. on Thursday
The evacuation order for the town of Edson will be lifted at 6 p.m. on Thursday, officials announced.
-
Man found dead in southwest Edmonton was shot: EPS
An autopsy has confirmed a man who died in an alley in southwest Edmonton earlier this week died of gunshot wounds.
Vancouver
-
Concerns raised as Vancouver police deliver report on Myles Gray inquest to board
A report to the Vancouver Police Board says the department is committed to adopting both recommendations from a coroner's inquest into the beating death of Myles Gray, but advocates say key concerns remain unaddressed.
-
Teen driver nabbed going more than double speed limit in Kelowna, RCMP say
Mounties say they nabbed a "lead-footed" 17-year-old driver for going more than double the speed limit in Kelowna Wednesday morning.
-
Arrest made in fatal stabbing at Surrey high school parking lot, IHIT says
An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal stabbing in a Surrey high school parking lot that shocked the community late last year.