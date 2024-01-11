WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'We can't wait': Craft brewers decry 'unfair' provincial taxes, fear smaller breweries will fold under pressure

    Various glasses of craft beer are shown. (Shutterstock.com) Various glasses of craft beer are shown. (Shutterstock.com)

    Ontario’s craft brewers are worried for the future of the sector amid a provincial review of alcohol taxes that seems to be taking longer than brewers would like.

    The Ontario Craft Brewers Association, which represents more than 100 breweries across the province, is worried without the elimination of some hefty taxes many could soon close.

    “You have to do something now,” said Cheryl Watson, the general manager of Chapter Two Brewing Company in Windsor. “Don't let us go any further down. Because it will get too hard to bring us back.”

    Watson said brewers are balancing high inflation rates, CERB loan repayments, rising labour costs, and need relief to stay afloat.

    “They're (taxes) just simply far too high and too unfair for small businesses for small craft breweries,” said Scott Simmons. “It's just simply too much to bear right now.”

    Scott Simmons, the president of the Ontario Craft Brewers Association, wants to see the province reform its sales and production taxes, which he says are eight times higher than other provinces, like Alberta.

    Simmons also wants to eliminate the nine-cent tax on each beer can sold.

    “The craft brewers tax burden, this nine cent a can, the burden actually went way up during the pandemic, which is unbelievable,” he said, because bars and restaurants were closed and craft beer producers shifted most production to aluminum can sales, while larger brewers who produce in bottles don’t see the same tax.

    The province has promised to review these taxes as part of a new system. In a statement to the Canadian Press, the finance ministry said it will continue to meet with industry partners.

    “If we could get as much support as other industries get, you would see it just grow and thrive and become even more productive,” said Watson. “And productivity provides more money to everybody.”

    The billion-dollar Ontario craft beer industry supports 4,500 jobs, according to the Ontario Craft Brewers Association.

    But as Simmons told a budget committee this week, the current taxation structure is not sustainable.

    “We've had, you know, a couple of dozen breweries in Ontario close last year and there's many on the brink now,” Simmons said.

    The province recently announced changes to allow beer, wine, and ready-mixed cocktail sales at conveniences stores starting in 2026, but Simmons said under the current tax system, many may not make it.

    “We can't wait. This needs to be done now,” he said. “There needs to be change in the upcoming spring budget, or any change that comes after that may be too late.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1936-2024

    1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

    Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.

    The world's most powerful passports for 2024

    In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

    opinion

    opinion How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

    We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News