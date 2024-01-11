'We can't wait': Craft brewers decry 'unfair' provincial taxes, fear smaller breweries will fold under pressure

Ontario’s craft brewers are worried for the future of the sector amid a provincial review of alcohol taxes that seems to be taking longer than brewers would like.

The Ontario Craft Brewers Association, which represents more than 100 breweries across the province, is worried without the elimination of some hefty taxes many could soon close.

“You have to do something now,” said Cheryl Watson, the general manager of Chapter Two Brewing Company in Windsor. “Don't let us go any further down. Because it will get too hard to bring us back.”

Watson said brewers are balancing high inflation rates, CERB loan repayments, rising labour costs, and need relief to stay afloat.

“They're (taxes) just simply far too high and too unfair for small businesses for small craft breweries,” said Scott Simmons. “It's just simply too much to bear right now.”

Scott Simmons, the president of the Ontario Craft Brewers Association, wants to see the province reform its sales and production taxes, which he says are eight times higher than other provinces, like Alberta.

Simmons also wants to eliminate the nine-cent tax on each beer can sold.

“The craft brewers tax burden, this nine cent a can, the burden actually went way up during the pandemic, which is unbelievable,” he said, because bars and restaurants were closed and craft beer producers shifted most production to aluminum can sales, while larger brewers who produce in bottles don’t see the same tax.

The province has promised to review these taxes as part of a new system. In a statement to the Canadian Press, the finance ministry said it will continue to meet with industry partners.

“If we could get as much support as other industries get, you would see it just grow and thrive and become even more productive,” said Watson. “And productivity provides more money to everybody.”

The billion-dollar Ontario craft beer industry supports 4,500 jobs, according to the Ontario Craft Brewers Association.

But as Simmons told a budget committee this week, the current taxation structure is not sustainable.

“We've had, you know, a couple of dozen breweries in Ontario close last year and there's many on the brink now,” Simmons said.

The province recently announced changes to allow beer, wine, and ready-mixed cocktail sales at conveniences stores starting in 2026, but Simmons said under the current tax system, many may not make it.

“We can't wait. This needs to be done now,” he said. “There needs to be change in the upcoming spring budget, or any change that comes after that may be too late.”