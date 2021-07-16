WINDSOR, ONT. -- WECHU’s medical officer of health is reminding the public that ‘mixing and matching’ of COVID-19 vaccines remains a safe option for Canadians.

“We are blessed to live in a country where we have plenty of vaccines,” said Dr. Wajid Ahmed Friday. “There are countries that don’t have access to any vaccined…let alone which vaccines are better…which vaccines are safer.”

The Health Unit reports 76 per cent of adults across Windsor and Essex County have received at least one dose while 61.8 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated.

Ahmed notes that an estimated 100,000 residents in our region remain unvaccinated at this time, confirming mobile clinics targeting hot spots have not been as successful as hoped. “It’s unfortunately that some of the messaging that comes out creates doubt in some people’s minds.”

He says it will take ongoing engagement efforts to reach ‘vulnerable’ families who are facing barriers but admits “timing is critical.”