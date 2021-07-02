WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 2 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths over two days.

One new case was reported on July 1 and one new case was reported on July 2.

This is the lowest count this year.

“We are definitely making progress,” said medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Friday. “We are almost there.”

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 434 people. This is one less than reported yesterday. Dr. Ahmed telling the media a death previously reported as a COVID-19 fatality has been reclassified.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,832 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,344 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

2 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

1 workplace are in COVID-19 outbreak

community outbreak

There are 15 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

The health unit website says 1,968 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

107,710 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

166,213 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 440,136 doses have been administered to WEC residents

74.6 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine

47.6 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.

“We want to open and stay open,” Ahmed adds.