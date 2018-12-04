WDBA holding public meetings to update public on bridge progress
A rendering of the Gordie Howe International Bridge proposed between Windsor and Detroit. (Courtesy Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 4:51PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 4, 2018 5:12PM EST
Two more public meetings are being held on the Gordie Howe International Bridge.
The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority is hosting an event at Mackenzie Hall on Sandwich Street from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The second meeting is set to go at the El Kiosko Banquet Hall on Dix Street in Detroit, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The purpose of the meetings are to provide an update on the progress and gather input on the proposed community benefits initiatives.