WINDSOR -- A gale warning has been issued for Lake Erie due to strong easterly winds in the forecast for Saturday evening.

The warning from Environment Canada will last through to Sunday morning.

The agency says there is a risk of shoreline damage, erosion and flooding along all areas of the Lake Erie shoreline, including the interior of Rondeau Bay.

Winds are expected to switch to the east and climb to 35 kilometres per hour. Gusts could reach as high as 90 km/hr.

The marine forecast suggests wave heights on Lake Erie could reach two to three metres. There may also be 10 to 20 millimetres of rain into Sunday morning.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Area also says strong winds will be driving waves onto the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County throughout the evening and into Sunday.