WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Essex Region Conservation Authority is predicting heavy rainfall between 25-30 mm across the County of Essex.

Officials are concerned about the accumulation of standing water in low lying areas.

People are encouraged to take extra caution.

The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast moving water can be dangerous.

The advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.

Environment Canada is forecasting a few showers ending late Friday morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms. Winds gusting upwards of 50 km/h. High of 30 C. The possibility of showers and thunderstorms continues in the evening. Low of 20 C.

Cloudy Saturday transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud near noon with 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 30 C. Low of 17.

The mix of sun and cloud continues Father’s Day. High of 30 C. Low of 22 C.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Monday. High of 28 C. Low of 15.

A mix of sun and cloud Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Highs reaching 25 C. Lows dropping to 12 C. High of 22 C. Low of 12 C.

The normal High for this time of year is 26 C while the average Low is 15 C.