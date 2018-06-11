

CTV Windsor





The Essex Region Conservation Authority has extended its watershed conditions statement for sections of the shoreline along Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair.

ERCA says due to continuing northeast wind and a high level of the area's lakes, shoreline flooding and damage are possible.

The watershed outlook statement is now extended to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

This affects areas of the Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair shorelines.

The potential areas most significantly impacted along the Lake Erie shoreline are the north and east sides of Pelee Island and the southeast shoreline of the Municipality of Leamington between Wheatley Harbour and the tip Point Pelee.

The potential areas most significantly impacted along the shoreline of Lake St. Clair are the western portions of the Town of Lakeshore, the Town of Tecumseh and the eastern portions of the City of Windsor.