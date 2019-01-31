

Several watermain breaks across Windsor are keeping EnWin Utilities workers busy.

Lauzon Road between Clairview and Riverside Drive is closed to northbound traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday as crews repair a watermain break.

The 1400 block of Riverside Drive West between McKay and Curry will be closed to traffic due to pipe repairs.

Crews are also working on a watermain break in the eastbound lanes of University West between Church and Dougall.

Most work is expected to be complete by 5 p.m.

The area has been dealing with record-breaking cold temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, but Environment Canada says it will warm up on Friday and through the weekend.

EnWin is also reminding residents about what do if you have frozen pipes.

If you have no water, your plumbing may have frozen. EnWin says you should find the water shut off and close it to prevent flood damage. Raise the thermostat to increase the heat in the building.

If your pipes are frozen, it is best to call a qualified plumbing contractor to thaw your pipes safety. Never apply an open flame to a frozen pipe. This cannot only cause a fire, it can also result in the overheating of a pocket of water and cause a sudden explosion of boiling steam, which is extremely dangerous and could cause injury.

Tips to prevent frozen pipes are available on the EnWin website.