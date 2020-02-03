Water bottle tossed from car window leads to drug charges for Windsor teens
File Photo
WINDSOR -- Two Windsor teens are facing drug charges after police say they were initially pulled over for littering.
An officer on general patrol says a passenger of a vehicle threw a plastic bottle out the window around 1 p.m. on Thursday.
The officer initiated a traffic stop on St. Clair Street in Chatham for this offence.
In plain view, police say the officer saw cannabis accessible to the driver.
About$4,000 worth of marijuana and cannabis oil was seized along with drug paraphernalia and quantity of cash.
The driver, an 18-year-old Windsor man, was charged with having cannabis readily accessible and being under 19 distributing cannabis.
His passenger, an 18-year-old Windsor man, was charged with littering a highway and being under 19 distributing cannabis.