WINDSOR -- Two Windsor teens are facing drug charges after police say they were initially pulled over for littering.

An officer on general patrol says a passenger of a vehicle threw a plastic bottle out the window around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on St. Clair Street in Chatham for this offence.

In plain view, police say the officer saw cannabis accessible to the driver.

About$4,000 worth of marijuana and cannabis oil was seized along with drug paraphernalia and quantity of cash.

The driver, an 18-year-old Windsor man, was charged with having cannabis readily accessible and being under 19 distributing cannabis.

His passenger, an 18-year-old Windsor man, was charged with littering a highway and being under 19 distributing cannabis.