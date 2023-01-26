Watches, warnings and special weather statements come down

The special weather statement and snowfall warnings have come down in southern Ontario.

Provincial highways in the region are reported as bare and wet.

Temperatures are still slightly above seasonal for this time of year but remain around the freezing mark.

Thursday: Flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 6 this morning.

Thursday Night: A few flurries ending overnight then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 3 this evening and minus 10 overnight.

Friday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High zero. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Sunday: Periods of snow. High plus 1.

Monday: Cloudy. High minus 5.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High minus 5.