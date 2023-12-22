Watch out for online scams targeting holiday shoppers: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are warning shoppers about online scams on buy-and-sell sites.

In a video posted to social media on Thursday, police say that holiday shoppers perusing online classified ad websites are looking to save a buck, but they may end up losing a lot more.

Police say they’ve seen an increase in these online fraud ads, and that people can be anywhere in the world posting them as if they are local.

OPP say fraudsters will wait for you to click on their ad and engage with those looking to purchase items such as rentals, an event ticket, or even a puppy.

Police say that these postings will look legitimate in hopes that you will pay for these fake items, but if the ad looks too good to be truly, it usually is.

"Merchandise fraud is a serious issue where we have people that can be anywhere in the world and can post anything and you think they're in your local community, and it's an increasing problem that we're finding," said Sgt. John Armit with OPP Anti-Rackets Branch.

Armit says these fraudsters are waiting for you to click on their ad.

"It could be an event ticket, a rental, a vehicle, or a puppy and they want your money. And they're going to steal photos from legitimate postings, post them on their own post, and try to engage with you to take your hard earned money and never give you the items."

He reminds the public it's important to know who you're purchasing items from.

"Make sure you locate and verify sellers contact information, their address, their phone number, their email, before you buy it. Look for customer reviews and ratings from third party sources," he says.

Armit says it's important to research before purchasing items online.

Other tips include using cards that can be insured in case it does happen to you so you can get your money back.

If you do become a victim, report to local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

~ With files from AM800 News.