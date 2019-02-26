

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Branch is reminding the public to be cautious when giving out any personal information over the phone, online, or in person.

People often seek employment by posting resumes online through employment agencies or send them directly to companies who have job postings.

Although the employment websites or companies may be legitimate and may have some safeguards in place, police say fraudsters are acting as legitimate companies in order to access information of the people seeking employment.

This information is then used to contact job seekers and begin the scamming process.

The Windsor Police Service has recently received complaints from persons who are contacted by what appear to be legitimate companies and are being offered job opportunities.

The complainants are then sent a cheque and told it is part of their wage for accepting the position.

They are directed to deposit the cheque and then send a portion of the money back to the employer.

The fraudsters may say the money is for equipment, software, services, or even an overpayment of wages. Once the money is sent, the cheque will eventually bounce and the person who sent the transfer will be out that sum of money.

Police say legitimate companies do not generally ask for any money to be sent or send money prior to any work being completed. If it seems too good to be true then it probably is.

For information on many common scams visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's website:

http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/fraud-escroquerie/index-eng.htm

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.