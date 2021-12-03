Warning issued over 'high risk' possible COVID-19 exposure at Kingsville restaurant
Elite Restaurant. (Source: Elite Restaurant / Facebook)
Windsor, Ont. -
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning the public of a “high risk” potential COVID-19 exposure at a restaurant in Kingsville.
WECHU says Elite Restaurant at 2022 Main Street West has been added to the list of possible COVID-19 exposures.
The dates of exposure are Nov. 18 to Dec. 2.
The health unit says they are treating this exposure as a high risk situation and are recommending the following:
- Anyone who attended the restaurant during the identified dates should get tested immediately and isolate upon the development of symptoms, even mild ones.
- Household members of any individuals that attended should also get tested immediately and isolate upon the development of symptoms, even mild ones.
- All local employers should ensure active screening for all staff daily due to increasing local community risk in the Kingsville and Leamington area.