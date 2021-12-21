Warning issued over false car insurance coverage plans

Windsor, Ont. -

Don't buy car insurance from sellers who are not licensed - that's the warning from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario.

According to the FSRA, there may be individuals soliciting automobile insurance policies and meeting with clients in coffee shops in and around the Windsor area.

It believes most transactions for insurance resulted in a cash payment, for arranging false coverage plans.

Consumers who purchase items from individuals that are not licensed as agents or insurers in Ontario are not protected under the insurance act.