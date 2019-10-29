Windsor fire officials are warning residents about the dangers of careless smoking after four deaths.

Residents are urged to be extremely vigilant if smoking or disposing of smoking materials.

This year, there have already been five fire fatalities in Windsor, four of which have been directly attributed to careless smoking. This is the highest incidence of fire deaths in the city since 2003.

Fire Chief Stephen Laforet says “if you or other people in your home smoke that you smoke outside and ensure that you extinguish all smoking materials completely.”

Working smoke alarms are required by law on every level of the home and outside all sleeping areas.

Carbon monoxide alarms must be installed outside all sleeping areas if your home has a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or an attached garage.

More information is available about fire prevention at www.windsofire.com.