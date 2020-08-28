WINDSOR, ONT. -- Some Windsor-Essex streets are flooding after heavy rainfall hit the region.

As of 6 a.m. Windsor airport has already seen nearly 50 mm of rain and more is on the way, according to Environment Canada.

A Rainfall Warning issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent says storms Friday could produce as much as 75 mm of rain before it’s over.

ERCA has also issued a flood warning for the region.

Town of LaSalle officials say certain streets and properties are flooding due to the heavy rain.

Front Road between Laurier Drive and International Avenue is closed.

Motorists are being asked to slow down if they see water over the road or turn around and avoid the area.

Some streets/properties in #LaSalle are flooding due to heavy rain this morning. Front Rd. between Laurier Dr. & International Ave. is closed. Use an alternate route. If you see water over the road, slow down, turn around & avoid the area. Wake from vehicles causes damage. — Town of LaSalle (@TownofLaSalle) August 28, 2020

Adams Lane in LaSalle also experienced flooding.

Breaks in the storms are expected in the middle of the day and then more storms could develop in the afternoon and evening.

Due to the nature of the storms it is difficult to predict exactly which areas will see the most rain.

Warnings have also been issued for Lambton County, Elgin County, and Western Middlesex County.

Eastern Middlesex County and Oxford County remain under a Special Weather Statement.