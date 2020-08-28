LONDON, ONT -- As of 6 a.m. Windsor airport has already seen nearly 50 mm of rain and more is on the way, according to Environment Canada.

A Rainfall Warning issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent says storms Friday could produce as much as 75 mm of rain before it’s over.

Breaks in the storms are expected in the middle of the day and then more storms could develop in the afternoon and evening.

Due to the nature of the storms it is difficult to predict exactly which areas will see the most rain.

Warnings have also been issued for Lambton County, Elgin County, and Western Middlesex County.

Eastern Middlesex County and Oxford County remain under a Special Weather Statement.