Warning graphic: Former high school teacher on trial for sex offences in Windsor

A former high school teacher is on trial for sex offences in Windsor.

Warning: contains graphic content.

Ryan Turgeon, 39, is facing eight charges for allegations ranging from 2015 and 2019.

The charges:

1: distributing sexually explicit material to a person under 18 years of age (complainant #1)

2: being a person of trust or authority, inviting a person under 18 years of age to touch Ryan Turgeon

3: distributing sexually explicit material to a person under 18 years of age (complainant #2)

4: being a person of trust or authority, inviting a person under 18 years of age to touch Ryan Turgeon

5: possession of child pornography in the form of a digital file

6: accessing child pornography in the form of a digital file

7: making child pornography in the form of a photograph

8: communicating with a person under the age of 18

A jury of 14 people – eight women and six men – will hear the evidence over eight court dates.

“You are the judges of the facts,” Justice Brian Dube told the jury Wednesday morning. “I am the judge of the law.”

Opening statement:

Assistant Crown Attorney Jayme Lesperance provided the jury with a “roadmap” of the evidence he anticipates the jury will hear, including testimony from both complainants.

According to Lesperance, both complainants are former students at Catholic Central High School (CCH) and they struggled with their sexual identity at the time.

Turgeon, the jury learned, taught religion, civics and careers and drama.

Lesperance told the jury they can expect evidence from the first complainant (C1) on the indictment about how he talked with Turgeon about his “sexual curiosity”.

“It is further anticipated that (C1) will explain how Mr. Turgeon asked (C1) if he wanted to sexually experiment, if (C1) would preform sexual acts with Mr. Turgeon or send photographs or receive photographs of a sexual nature,” Lesperance told the jury.

Lesperance told the jury Turgeon engaged in a “highly sexualized conversation” with the second complainant (C2) over the online dating app Grindr.

“One of the options or tools for Grindr is that it’s an avenue for dating for gay men,” Lesperance told the jury. “The conversations included Turgeon sending multiple nude photographs which depicted Mr. Turgeon in the nude, including images of his penis to (C2), and requesting photographs or sexual acts in return.”

Second complainant testimony:

The second complainant (C2) on the indictment took the stand Wednesday morning.

There is a court-ordered publication ban on reporting the name of the alleged victim or any evidence that might identify them.

He told the jury when he first met Mr. Turgeon in September 2015 he seemed like an enthusiastic teacher.

“I had a good impression in the beginning,” he testified but did tell the jury Turgeon did have some “odd conversations”, some about pornography with students in their class.

C2 also told the jury when he first met C1 they were in the same religion class and initially they were not friends.

However, he also testified that at some point, he and C1 were in an intimate relationship.

At this point, the jury was excused by the judge for legal arguments in their absence.

As such, the nature of the arguments are subject to a publication ban.

The trial will continue Thursday.

None of the allegations against Turgeon have been proven in court.

The background:

CTV News first reported on Turgeon’s charges in April 2021, after Windsor Police released the details of the case.

After that, police told the media two other alleged victims came forward.

In 2021, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board confirmed Turgeon was an employee who was suspended.

Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Turgeon is “no longer an employee of the board”.

According to the Ontario College of Teachers, Turgeon was granted bail in April 2021 with strict bail conditions, including but not limited to staying away from anywhere where minors were or were likely to be.

Turgeon’s status with the Ontario College of Teachers is now listed as “inactive/non-practicing”.