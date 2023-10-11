Windsor

    • Warning from Windsor police about rash of items being stolen from vehicles

    Windsor police say there have been several reports recently of belongings being stolen from vehicles.

    Police are issuing a public service reminder to never leave valuables in your vehicle and lock your doors every time you exit the car.

    Officers are asking people to work with them to prevent theft and keep neighborhoods safe.

