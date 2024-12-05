Warning after online exchange gone wrong in Remington Park area

Windsor police are warning the public after a robbery in the Remington Park area while a person was attempting to buy a product from an online exchange.

During the exchange, police say the victim was attacked by a group of teenagers and robbed of their cellphone and other items.

To help prevent incidents like this, officers encourage the public to use their Safe Internet Exchange Zone at the Windsor Police Traffic Collision Reporting Centre, located at 2696 Jefferson Blvd.

“If you’re buying gifts online this holiday season, prioritize your safety by using this secure location. Protect yourself and your purchases, don’t take unnecessary risks,” said a social media post from police.

The exchange area offers two designated spots for online purchase transactions, monitored by live video and audio surveillance 24/7.