Warming up in Windsor

Windsor-Essex will see some rain showers on Wednesday with a warm high nearly reaching double digits.

There is the potential for a more wintery forecast by the end of the week before things turn around again for the end of the weekend and into early next week.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of drizzle near noon. High 9.

Wednesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of drizzle this evening and after midnight. Low plus 2.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Friday: Snow. Local blowing snow. Windy. High plus 1.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 3.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.