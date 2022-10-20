Warmer temps on the way for Windsor-Essex

Where home prices have increased the most in Canada

While average home prices across most provinces and territories have cooled considerably since reaching their peak in February, several markets are still seeing prices rise year-over-year. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties on sale in markets that have seen some of the highest annual growth rates across Canada.

What the documents provided to 'Freedom Convoy' commission have revealed so far

Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. From transcripts of high-level phone calls, email and text message exchanges, to internal reports, here's a rundown of some notable information gleaned from the documents to date.

5 things to know for Thursday, October 20, 2022

The man accused of killing Const. Shaelyn Yang was wanted on a warrant, key findings from documents made public in the Emergencies Act inquiry, and a look at where home prices have grown the most in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

  • Knights welcome back Mailloux

    Logan Mailloux was back on the ice for the London Knights Wednesday night after the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens posted to social media that “The Canadiens have loaned defenseman Logan Mailloux to the London Knights in the OHL.”

    Logan Mailloux of the London Knights on Jan. 16, 2022. (Source: Luke Durda/OHL Images)

  • London, Ont. teenager goes viral with TikTok mayoral campaign

    You won't find his name on the ballot when London goes to the polls Monday, but that isn't stopping Dylan Wallace from campaigning. The 18-year-old A. B. Lucas Secondary School student is throwing his hat in the race for mayor, but joined too late to make it official, so he's instead taken his mayoral campaign to TikTok.

