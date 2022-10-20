Warmer temps on the way for Windsor-Essex
A slight break in the rain showers is possible Thursday before a string of sunny days leading into next week.
Windsor-Essex will be back to double-digit temperatures starting Friday all through the weekend.
Thursday: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. High 6.
Thursday Night: Clear. Low plus 2 with patchy frost.
Friday: Sunny. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 17
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 17.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Where home prices have increased the most in Canada
While average home prices across most provinces and territories have cooled considerably since reaching their peak in February, several markets are still seeing prices rise year-over-year. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties on sale in markets that have seen some of the highest annual growth rates across Canada.
8 tips for saving on your home heating this winter
With analysts predicting home utility bills will increase sharply this winter, CTVNews.ca offers some tips for saving on heating costs.
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
Man accused of murdering Const. Shaelyn Yang was wanted on warrant, documents show
The man accused of stabbing Const. Shaelyn Yang to death in Burnaby, B.C., this week was wanted on a warrant for a previous assault charge, court documents show.
What the documents provided to 'Freedom Convoy' commission have revealed so far
Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. From transcripts of high-level phone calls, email and text message exchanges, to internal reports, here's a rundown of some notable information gleaned from the documents to date.
Scientists stumped by death of great white shark that washed ashore in N.B.
Maritime scientists descended on a New Brunswick beach recently where a great white shark had washed on shore, and now they're trying to figure out why the seemingly healthy fish died.
Bannock now served at Montreal hospital after Indigenous patient refused to eat for 2-week stay
A new comfort food is on the menu for Indigenous patients at a Montreal hospital following the story of a patient who refused to eat for two weeks, saying the food reminded him of what was served in residential schools.
5 things to know for Thursday, October 20, 2022
The man accused of killing Const. Shaelyn Yang was wanted on a warrant, key findings from documents made public in the Emergencies Act inquiry, and a look at where home prices have grown the most in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Trump claim of ‘crime of the century’ fizzles after 3-year probe
Former U.S. President Donald Trump once predicted that a special prosecutor appointed during his administration would uncover “the crime of the century” — a conspiracy to sink his 2016 campaign.
Kitchener
Concern piles up as Cambridge residents complain about ‘ridiculous’ mounds of dirt from construction project
Cambridge residents who live in homes that back onto the former Saginaw Golf Course say contractors are creating massive piles of dirt that aren’t only an eyesore, but also a possible health concern.
Puslinch Township Council officially changes Swastika Trail to Holly Trail
The process of renaming a controversial roadway has ended in a unanimous decision by Puslinch Township Council.
'I want to be a leader': Montreal Canadiens prospect suiting up for Kitchener Rangers debut
Three months after being drafted into the National Hockey League, Filip Mešár is calling the Kitchener Rangers his new home.
London
Knights welcome back Mailloux
Logan Mailloux was back on the ice for the London Knights Wednesday night after the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens posted to social media that “The Canadiens have loaned defenseman Logan Mailloux to the London Knights in the OHL.”
One person in custody following weapons investigation in Woodstock, Ont.
One person is in custody Wednesday afternoon following an “extensive” weapons investigation involving a barricaded man that lasted almost 19 hours in Woodstock.
London, Ont. teenager goes viral with TikTok mayoral campaign
You won't find his name on the ballot when London goes to the polls Monday, but that isn't stopping Dylan Wallace from campaigning. The 18-year-old A. B. Lucas Secondary School student is throwing his hat in the race for mayor, but joined too late to make it official, so he's instead taken his mayoral campaign to TikTok.
Barrie
Winter weather advisory issued by Environment Canada
Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory due to reduced visibility and snowfall amounts of up to five centimetres.
Crown paints shocking picture of Simcoe County father's last moments at son's trial
The first day of testimony began Wednesday in the trial of Brad McKee, the man charged with first-degree murder in his father's death in February 2019.
Officers' funeral procession finalized with multiple Barrie road closures
As the community prepares to say goodbye to Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Michael Northrup of the South Simcoe Police Service, the public is invited to view the funeral procession on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury council candidates trade barbs over website domain
A Ward 11 candidate in Sudbury who has the rights to the ward incumbent's former website is denying he did anything "sneaky."
Three northern cities offering free transit rides for voters on election day
Voters hit the polls in a few days for this year’s municipal election. Three northern Ontario cities are making it a bit easier for voters to get to the polls by offering free city bus rides to voting locations.
Sudbury students take the classroom outdoors
Elementary students at St. David Catholic School in Sudbury bundled up to enjoy the crisp fall day on Wednesday. Teachers brought their lesson plans outdoors as part of the national annual initiative called ‘Take Me Outside.’
Ottawa
Tense call between Ottawa mayor, police board chair played at Emergencies Act inquiry
The inquiry looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act is hearing from the Ottawa councillor who was ousted as chair of the city's police services board during the height of the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' occupation.
NEW THIS MORNING
McKenney and Sutcliffe to participate in final major debate of Ottawa's municipal election
The two leading contenders for mayor will meet in the final public debate of Ottawa's municipal election campaign tonight, four days before voters head to the polls.
Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
Toronto
Procession and funeral today for two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting
A procession and private funeral is being held today in Barrie for the two South Simcoe police officers gunned down inside an Innisfil home last week.
Judge to hand down sentence today in Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case
Ontario Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts will hand down her sentence this morning in the sexual assault case involving Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
Video shows suspect arrested after shots fired at officers in Scarborough
CTV News Toronto has obtained exclusive video of a suspect being arrested after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at police officers while barricaded inside a Scarborough residence Tuesday evening.
Montreal
Quebec Premier Legault to unveil new cabinet Thursday after big election win
Premier François Legault will unveil the new Quebec cabinet today during a ceremony at the national assembly. After winning 90 of the legislature's 125 seats in the Oct. 3 provincial election, Legault has no shortage of members to chose from.
Man and woman in their sixties killed in Ile Bizard: Montreal police
A man and woman in their sixties were found dead in a east Ile Bizard residence Wednesday night in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the 30th and 31st homicides of 2022.
Quebec human rights commission opens inquiry into two 'infanticide' cases near Montreal
Quebec's youth and human rights commission has opened independent investigations into two recent homicides involving children in Montreal. 'According to information reported by the media, the children died in the contexts of infanticide,' read a Wednesday press release from the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse.
Atlantic
Some N.S. residents still without phone, internet services more than 3 weeks after Fiona
People living in Mill Lake, N.S., are frustrated they’ve been without phone and internet service since post-tropical storm Fiona.
'We also have to eat': Teaching assistants, markers at Dalhousie University go on strike
Low wages have forced some 1,500 part-time academics, teaching assistants, markers, and demonstrators at Dalhousie University to hit the picket lines in Halifax, according to a spokesperson for the union representing them.
Winnipeg
Crash on St. Mary's Road leaves one teen dead, another in serious condition
One teenager is dead and another is in serious condition following a single-car crash on St. Mary’s Road on Tuesday.
Manitoba reviewing provincial taxes in bid to make province more competitive
The Manitoba government is starting a review of personal and business taxes with the aim of becoming more competitive with other provinces.
Part of Brandon under boil water advisory following power outage at water treatment plant
For the second time in as many months, a boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Brandon.
Calgary
Calgary police investigate group assault that left woman in life-threatening condition
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found unconscious and badly beaten on Stephen Avenue.
Food prices skyrocket in Alberta with latest inflation numbers
Canada's latest reading on inflation came in hotter than expected as the cost of groceries continued to climb at the fastest pace in decades, setting the stage for another sizeable interest rate hike next week.
Ukrainian aid fundraiser questions Smith's apology on Russian invasion comments
A former member of Alberta's legislative assembly and key fundraiser for war-torn Ukraine says he's skeptical about Premier Danielle Smith's apology for remarks she made about the country's conflict with Russia.
Edmonton
Stollery wait hits 17 hours, Edmonton ER doc says patients are dying in waiting rooms
A fresh alarm was sounded Wednesday over the amount of time Albertans are waiting to access emergency care.
'Toxic governance culture': Edmonton council erupts over secret shelter debate
Allegations were flying at Edmonton City Hall Wednesday after a document about how to fund services for homeless people was debated in secret.
Edmonton Elks prepare for last home game of season
The Edmonton Elks held their final full practice of the season Wednesday, as they prepared for one last chance to break their 16-game home losing streak.
Vancouver
Eby poised to become B.C. premier after Appadurai disqualified from NDP leadership race
The B.C. NDP's executive has voted to disqualify Anjali Appadurai from the party's leadership race, clearing the way for her opponent David Eby to become premier.
Politics, resources, or policy? Why B.C. may be dramatically underreporting COVID-19 deaths
As a fall wave of the pandemic appears to be building, infectious disease experts are warning B.C.'s risk is high and the government-reported number of COVID-19 deaths is misleading.
