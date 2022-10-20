Warmer temps on the way for Windsor-Essex

A slight break in the rain showers is possible Thursday before a string of sunny days leading into next week.

Windsor-Essex will be back to double-digit temperatures starting Friday all through the weekend.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. High 6.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low plus 2 with patchy frost.

Friday: Sunny. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 17

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.