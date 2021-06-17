WINDSOR, ONT. -- Temperatures are starting to climb back up in Windsor-Essex after a few below average days, according to the latest Environment Canada forecast.

The forecaster is calling for sunshine and a high of 29 C on Thursday, with a humidex of 31 C. Wind will become southwest at 20 km/hr early Thursday afternoon.

It’s expected to be clear in the evening with increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight then becoming south 20 gusting to 40. Low 18 C.

As for Friday, Environment Canada says there will be a few showers ending late in the morning then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 30 C. Humidex 40 C.

Cloudy periods are expected Friday night with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 16 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 21 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Monday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.

The average high this time of year is 25.5 C and the average low is 14.8 C.