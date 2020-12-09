Advertisement
Warmer mid-week temperatures for Windsor-Essex
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Wednesday, December 9, 2020 7:40AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 9, 2020 7:48AM EST
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Residents can expect above average temperatures Wednesday in Windsor-Essex.
Environment Canada says the high is expected to reach 8 Celsius. The average temperature this time of year is 2.9 C.
The forecaster says it will be cloudy Wednesday morning, clearing early afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
Thursday is expected to be sunny, with a high of 6 C. Wind up to 15 km/h. Wind chill -3 C in the morning.
