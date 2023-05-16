Warm weather sticks around in Windsor-Essex

Another summer-like day in Windsor-Essex before a brief mid-week break in the temperatures.

Lots of sunshine to get us through to Friday. Chance of showers creeps in to the weekend but sunshine is expected back by Monday.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. High 25. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this evening. Low 6.

Wednesday: Sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 16. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday: Sunny. High 18.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.