Warm weather continues in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex has escaped the freezing rain warnings plaguing the rest of southern Ontario.

Temperatures well above the freezing mark and even close to double digits are expected Tuesday and Thursday in the region.

The average high for this time of year according to Environment Canada is around -1 C — highs between 5 C and 9 C are forecast for this week.

Tuesday: A few showers or periods of drizzle ending near noon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle. High 9.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle this evening then partly cloudy. Wind becoming west 30 km/h late this evening. Low plus 3.

Wednesday: Overcast. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High plus 5.

Thursday: Periods of rain. Windy. High 8.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 4.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High zero.