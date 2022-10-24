Warm temperatures start the week off in Windsor-Essex

More summer-like temperatures are forecast for early this week before flipping back to more fall-like temperatures.

The average high for this time of year in Windsor-Essex is around 13 C and Environment Canada is predicting temperatures in the low 20s for the region Monday and Tuesday.

Monday: Sunny. High 23. UV index 4 or moderate.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 13.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22. UV index 4 or moderate.

Wednesday: Showers. High 16.

Thursday: Sunny. High 13.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 14.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 14.