Warm temperatures continue in Windsor-Essex

Temperatures above average continue in Windsor-Essex this week.

The average high for this some of year is around -0.8 C, Environment Canada forecasting highs anywhere between 2 C and 7 C for the week ahead.

Monday: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 8 this morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low minus 2.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 7.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 1.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.