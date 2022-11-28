Warm, rainy week in store for Windsor-Essex

A warm but possibly rainy week on the way for Windsor-Essex.

Temperatures are still hovering around the double-digit mark, which is slightly higher than the average temperature of 5.3 C for this time of year.

Monday: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy. Low plus 2.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Clearing late in the afternoon. High 10.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 8.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 70 per cent chance of rain. High plus 2.