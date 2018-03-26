

CTV Windsor





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as ‘significant rain is expected for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The rain is anticipated to start overnight Monday.



The forecaster says a warm front associated with a low pressure area will move through the region Monday night, bringing a significant amount of rain with it.



The latest indication suggests 15 to 25 millimetres of rain may fall by Tuesday night.

This is below Environment Canada's criteria for rainfall warning. However it may be enough to result in ponding of water in poorly drained areas when the ground is frozen.

ERCA has extended a flood watch for the region until 9 a.m. Tuesday.