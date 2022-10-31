Warm but rainy Halloween forecast

It could be a wet night for trick-or-treaters in Winsor-Essex.

A 60 per cent chance of showers dominates the day with fog clearing Monday morning.

Temperatures remain above average for this time of year in the mid to high double digits.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches developing this evening. Low 12.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 18.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 18.

Thursday: Sunny. High 19.

Friday: Cloudy. High 18.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 16.