Warm and windy forecast for Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

Environment Canada is calling for a warm and windy day for Windsor-Essex.

The region remains under a special weather statement due to strong winds expected Thursday.

Strong southwesterly winds gusting between 70 and 90 km/h are predicted to last through the evening.

A Colorado Low moving through Ontario Thursday will bring strong winds throughout most of northeastern and southern Ontario.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Friday - Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 5C. Wind chill -7C in the morning. Night - periods of snow. Low 0C.

Saturday – Periods of snow. High 1C. Flurries. Low -3C.

Sunday - Cloudy periods. Low -4C.

The average temperature this time of year is 1.7C and the average low is -4.9C.