Warm and sunny weekend in store for Windsor

Grab your sunscreen and sunglasses, you’ll need them this weekend.

Saturday will be bright and sunny with a high reaching about 24 degrees.

Saturday night cools down to a low of 8 with clear skies.

On Sunday, expect another gorgeous day with sunny skies and a high reaching 26 degrees. There will be a slight breeze in the air as well.

Sunday night will be clear, with a low of 14 degrees.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Monday: Sunny. High 26.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 28.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.

Thursday: Sunny. High 29.

Friday: Sunny. High 30.