Warm and sunny in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday

A warm sunny day will cover Windsor-Essex on Tuesday.

The humidity is still around but down a little bit from previous days, making today's high of 26 C feel like 29 C.

We do get back into the chance of showers later in the week and through the weekend as the heat sticks around.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 17.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 29. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.