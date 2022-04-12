Warm and sunny forecast for Windsor-Essex

After a rainy month so far, Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect some sunshine and warmth on Tuesday.

The forecast says it will be sunny with fog patches dissipating in the morning. High of 18C. UV index 7 or high.

It will become cloudy in the evening with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 12C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/hr gusting to 50 in the morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 early in the afternoon. High 18C. Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 12C.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13C. Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 4C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12C. Friday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 3C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9C. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.

Monday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 5C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 11.3C and the average low is 1.4C.