Warm and sunny for a couple days in Windsor-Essex

A couple of warm sunny days are in store for the region before the chance of showers moves in to wrap up the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler in areas near Lake Erie.

The normal high for this time of year is 19 C and the low is 7 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18 except 10 near Lake Erie. UV index 6 or high.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Becoming clear near midnight. Low 6.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 19 except 12 near Lake Erie. UV index 7 or high.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 20.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 18.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.