Warm and rainy forecast for Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

Environment Canada is calling for above average temperatures on Wednesday, but a chance of rain.

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain or drizzle this morning and early this afternoon. Periods of rain or drizzle beginning this afternoon. Wind southwest gusting to 50km/h. High 15.

Periods of rain or drizzle tonight, with wind becoming northwest gusting to 40km/h late this evening and a low plus 4.

Here’s the forecast over the next week:

Thursday.. Periods of rain ending in the morning then cloudy with 30 per cent chance of rain showers early in the afternoon then 60 percent chance of flurries late in the afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 5C. Low 2C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 5. Friday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 5. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6. Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 5.

The average temperature this time of year is 7.9C and the average low is